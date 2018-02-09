BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday launched an upgraded version of Odisha Secretariat Workflow Automation System (OSWAS), an advanced IT solution, to bring in enhanced transparency and accountability in transaction of government business.Kick starting the OSWAS 2.0 version at the Secretariat, Chief Secretary AP Padhi said the new version developed by Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) will make the system more efficient for multi-faceted and multi-dimensional use.

“It will be piloted in 5 departments - IT, Finance, Home, Revenue and Rural Development - and will be extended to other departments on the basis of user inputs,” Padhi said.Padhi asked TCS to make the system user friendly and robust from security point of view. He further directed the technical partner to ensure that all official business are transacted in Odia language.“The current version of OSWAS is used by all 42 departments, including the office of the Chief Minister and 3 directorates. More than 3.2 lakh files and 31 lakh daks have been created in the application till date. On an average, 3,000 daks and 4,600 files are being processed in OSWAS every day,” said Principal Secretary IT Ashok Meena.

The expected outcomes of the Version-2.0 are better performance, enhanced security features and improved end user experience, he added.Detailing about technical aspects of the system, TCS vice president and global head of government projects Tanmoy Chakrabarty said, “Odisha Government pioneered OSWAS to improve the accountability and transparency across the departments of Secretariat. Over past few years the framework of the application has been implemented in various geographies of the country.”

Special Secretary IT Rudra Narayan Palai said the first version developed by TCS has been successful. The version-2.0 has been developed for making the system more efficient for multi-faceted and multi-dimensional use.Odisha is the only State where more than 70 per cent of work flow is managed through OSWAS. The application has not only ensured digital processing of files and correspondences but also outlined the procedures for efficient and effective management of secretariat practices.With new version of the automation system, file movement will gain speed, accountability will enhance and decision making will be faster, he added.