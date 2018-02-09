CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Thursday released admit cards for annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination-2018, scheduled to commence from February 23.

The school headmasters can download hall tickets of students from BSE’s official website www.bseodisha.ac.in. Out of 5,90,330 students, as many as 5,67,254 students have filled up forms in regular category and 19,737 students in ex-regular and 2,921 candidates have filled forms to write examination through Correspondence course (regular).

As many as 13,978 students have filled forms for appearing through State Open School Certificate (SOSC) Examination-2018 which will be conducted simultaneously while 413 candidates have filled forms to appear at the examination through Correspondence course (ex-regular).

The online filling up of forms for Matric examination was completed in November 2017. While 2,818 examination centres have been set up for conducting HSC examination this year, BSE has also identified 302 nodal centres, including 23 in different police stations for safe storage of question papers and other confidential documents.

The School and Mass Education Department has made some changes in examination pattern this year. In a bid to end malpractice, students will have to appear the exam at centres (located at another school) instead at their own respective schools.