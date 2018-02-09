BHUBANESWAR: Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly creating a fake Facebook profile in the name of a girl and posting her morphed and obscene pictures on the page. Cyber Crime police station officers nabbed Manish Jha, a native of Sitamarhi district in Bihar who was staying in New Delhi’s Dallupura area.The arrests came after a girl had lodged a complaint with Cyber Crime police station last year alleging that a man had opened a fake Facebook profile using her name, morphed her pictures and posted her obscene photos in that account.

The girl had also alleged that the miscreant was harassing her and her family on WhatsApp by sending obscene materials to them. Basing on the complaint of the girl, Cyber Crime police station officers had registered a case on April 7, 2017, under different Sections of Information Technology Act. Police sources said Jha was earlier staying in Cuttack and was in a relationship with the girl. Jha had promised her marriage, but fled to Delhi. He had come to Cuttack recently for some work when, acting on a tip-off police nabbed him, Crime Branch ADG Santosh Upadhyay said.