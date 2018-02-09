MALKANGIRI : The week-long Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign kicked off in the cut-off region of the district from Thursday. At least 18 teams comprising paramedical staff and health workers have been engaged to vaccinate 4,766 children in 151 villages of seven gram panchayats on the other side of Chitrakonda reservoir. Collector Manish Agarwal informed that the drive will cover 31 schools and 68 community stations in the cut-off region where launch service is the only means of communication.



Keeping the geographical location and security threat in mind, adequate arrangement has been made and the health teams have been provided with all logistic support, including ice box for storage of vaccines, he added.The Collector said the district administration has adopted cluster approach to cover all habitations, hamlets, gram panchayats, schools and anganwadi centres in the district for the success of the MR campaign. The focus has been on covering all children from 9 months to 15 years of age. The MR vaccination drive is also underway in seven blocks of the district.