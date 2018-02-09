BHUBANESWAR: Film Society of Bhubaneswar (FSB) will be hosting the National Film Festival from February 14. With focus on contemporary Indian cinema, the festival will screen unseen films of different regions made over the last few years.FSB secretary Subrat Behura said though every year several remarkable films are made in various Indian languages, those are generally called regional cinema which if clubbed together actually give Indian cinema its own distinct identity.

“The cinema that we generally get to see in the theatres are the products of film industries in Mumbai or South India cities. Those are only a small part of the bigger picture,” he said. The seven-day festival will be featuring around 30 outstanding contemporary works of cinema from East and North-East (Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Manipuri, Khasi and Odia), South (Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil), West (Marathi) and North (Hindi and Punjabi). President of FSB Subhash Das said the films to be featured in the festival are recipients of critical acclaim and honour at both national and international level for their artistic merit and socio-cultural relevance.

