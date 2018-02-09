JHARSUGUDA: A Hyva operator was killed after the vehicle plunged into a 15 feet pit at MCL’s Samaleswari Open Cast Project (SOCP) mines in Brajrajnagar here on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as 44-year-old Birender Mahto of Bokaro in Jharkhand. Birendra was engaged by VLPL/ASPL company in coal transportation from SOCP mines.

Sources said Birendra was operating the Hyva tipper at his workplace when the vehicle fell into the pit. He died on the spot. Birendra’s co-workers took his body to Central hospital in Brajrajnagar.Following the mishap, workers affiliated to OCMS, AITUC and BMS stopped work in the mines demanding a compensation of `50 lakh to the Birendra’s family and a job to his kin. Central vice-president of OCMS Bijesh Sharma said repeated complaints to the Deputy Director of Mines Safety about the violation of safety norms have proved futile.

In February and March last year, similar accidents had occurred in SOCP mines area which resulted in death of two workers. Later on the day, VLPL/ASPL management agreed to give `5 lakh as compensation to Birendra’s family and `50,000 for his funeral on mutual settlement.