JHARSUGUDA: WITH prices of almost all essential commodities on the rise, differently-abled persons of the district feel the State Government should look into their demand of increasing disability pension under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana. Currently, the Government provides only `300 per month to every differently-abled person enrolled under the scheme. The Madhu Babu Pension scheme entitles persons with disabilities from BPL households, between the ages of 5 and 79 years, to `300 per month if the person is not a beneficiary of any other Government or Government-aided pension. However, many feel the monetary help is nothing but dismal. Similarly, the Central Government provides `300 to differently-abled persons under Indira Gandhi National Pension Scheme.

supriya saraf

Polio-afflicted Supriya Saraf (22) of Gomadera under Belpahar Municipality is unable to do anything on her own. Eldest among five siblings, she started getting the pension under Madhu Babu Pension scheme a few days back. With no regular source of income, her father struggles to maintain a seven-member family. Saraf said she is able to meet just her medicine expenses from the pension money. “Had the pension amount been more, I would have been able to take care of my expenses and not depend on my family for it,” she said.

Although people from this section of the society have been demanding hike in the pension amount, there has been no response from the Government. Social activists feel both the State and the Centre should provide enough money to the differently-abled persons so that they can afford at least two square meals a day besides medical and other expenses.

Contacted, Sub-Collector Ajay Jena informed that the District Collector has the discretion to increase the assistance to `500 per month if the differently-abled person is residing in rural area. He assured to look into the case of Supriya.