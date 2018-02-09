BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said genuine poor people left out of Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC) list will be provided free LPG connection under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).With the Centre enhancing PMUY target from five crore to eight crore with an additional allocation of `4,800 crore in the Unoin Budget, Pradhan said the free LPG connection scheme will cover all households belong to scheduled categories, beneficiaries of PMAY- Gramin, Antyodaya Anna Yojana, forest dwellers, most backward classes (MBC), tea and ex-tea garden tribes, people residing in islands and deltaic region in addition to SECC identified households.

Over 20.23 lakh families in the State are already covered under the scheme and more poor families will be benefited, he said.“The Centre does not only announce schemes but is committed to their time-bound implementation. Under PMUY, the original target was to release 3 crore connections by 2017-18 end, but as a result of efficient scheme implementation and monitoring, more than 3.36 crore connections have been released till date across all States and Union Territories,” Pradhan said.

More than 4.65 crore applications have been received for LPG connection under PMUY. To ensure smooth implementation of the scheme, as the number of applications touches the 5 crore mark and on account of huge response from women, particularly in rural areas, the Centre decided to enhance the target.

The Petroleum Ministry had targeted to cover 30 lakh families of the State under the scheme. Under the scheme cash assistance is given to beneficiaries to get a deposit-free new connection.