BHUBANESWAR: A prospective bride, who is a native of Soro in Balasore district and was working in IT sector here, had met a man on a matrimonial site and subsequently they were engaged. Suspecting her fiance’s intentions, the woman opened a fake Facebook account with the name of a fictitious woman and befriended her fiance.

He attempted to get intimate with her through chats and messages. She asked her fiance, who is working as a bank manager, to meet her at Sikharchandi under Infocity police limits. Unaware that the woman whom he was talking to was his fiance, the man went to meet his Facebook friend at Sikharchandi. To his surprise, the man was confronted by his fiance and soon the entire development snowballed into a huge controversy with the city cops reaching the spot to avoid any untoward incident.

“The cops went to the spot for avoiding any untoward incident. However, the woman’s family decided to take up the matter with the man’s family with the help of their elders,” Infocity police station Inspector-in-Charge Banita Moharana said.