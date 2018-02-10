BHUBANESWAR: The Congress and BJP on Friday came down heavily on the State Government for the custodial death of a youth in Ainthapali police station of Sambalpur city. They held Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik responsible for the entire incident. While the BJP demanded resignation of the Chief Minister over the incident, Congress said he (Naveen Patnaik) is answerable to the people as the rule of law no longer prevails in the state. Stating that ransacking of Ainthapali police station has shown the anger of the people towards the police, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Narasingh Mishra said people do not trust the security forces.

This has come to the fore from many incidents during the last several months, he said. Criticising the State Government for the deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha, Mishra alleged now rule of jungle prevails in the State and police is a mute spectator to the increasing number of crime. The Congress leader gave the example of a lecturer of Rajendra College who was assaulted for preventing teasing of girl students by outsiders in the college. Chain snatching and other such incidents have become a routine affair in the Capital City, Mishra said and demanded immediate steps to correct the situation.