BHUBANESWAR: The school awareness programme under the Clean e-Bhubaneswar project was launched on Friday through a workshop ‘Magic of Electronics’. The workshop was held at a school in Kalinga Nagar here where students of Class VII and Class VIII participated. An e-waste collection drive was also started on the day. The participating schools and colleges will also have an e-waste collection challenge along with a competition, following which the winning institution with highest collection of e-waste would be awarded.

The Clean e-Bhubaneswar project under ‘IFC-EU Eco-Cities’ programme aims to ensure that the city’s e-waste is collected and recycled in an environmentally friendly manner. For achieving the task, International Finance Corporation (IFC) of World Bank in partnership with Sofies Sustainability Leaders Private Limited and Siddha Development Research and Consultancy (SDRC) have planned to establish a working model for e-waste collection within Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation limits.

The Clean e-Bhubaneswar project is also being supported by Orissa State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) for generating awareness among consumers, households, schools, colleges and other institutions regarding e-waste. The ‘Magic of Electronics’ workshop is designed for high school students to create awareness on e-waste.