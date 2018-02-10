BHUBANESWAR: Police on Friday arrested a man for tricking a woman at an ATM kiosk on the outskirts of the city and withdrawing `20,000 from her account. The miscreant has been identified as Sambhav Acharya of Balichandrapur in Jajpur district.According to police, Acharya had entered SBI ATM kiosk at Balakati area under Balianta police limits in January when a woman, Kaushika Pattnaik was withdrawing cash. As there was some delay in dispensing cash, Acharya took the opportunity to cheat Pattnaik and managed to convince her that the kiosk had run out of cash. After the woman left the counter, Acharya took `20,000, the amount Pattnaik had punched for withdrawal.

On learning about the fraud, Pattnaik lodged a complaint with Balianta police following which, a case was registered on January 16 and investigation started.Sources said police collected clues, including the evidence gathered from CCTV footage, and nabbed Acharya recently. “Acharya has criminal antecedents and was involved in similar offences in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar,” Balianta police station IIC Sujit Kumar Das said. “We have recovered `9,000 from him and have seized his motorcycle. He was produced in a court on Friday,” Das added.