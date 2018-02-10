BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Friday denied that the five-year-old girl of Khunta area in Mayurbhanj district died due to complications following administration of Measles and Rubella vaccine.

Jyotsna Mallick, daughter of Sanjay Mallick of Agnikumari village had died while undergoing treatment in Pundit Raghunath Murmu (PRM) Medical College and Hospital at Baripada on February 6, four days after she was administered MR vaccine.Director (Health Services) Dr BK Brahma said the child was administered vaccine on February 3 and was alright till February 5. She complained of fever next morning and was shifted to Dukura CHC at around 7 pm.

“Jyotsna was later referred to PRM Medical College where she was diagnosed with Febrile Encephalitis. She died during treatment in the hospital at about 11.15 pm. The death of child was not due to vaccination, as MR vaccine never causes encephalitis. Post-mortem of the body has been carried out,” Dr Brahma clarified. Of the targeted 1.13 crore children, 64,27,874 have been vaccinated in eight days. The vaccination drive in schools will continue till February 17, after which it will taken up at the community level in all Government hospitals, Anganwadi centres and community centres to cover all children between 9 months and 5 years besides all non-school going children. So far 53,569 schools have been covered.

Nearly 47,689 Asha workers, 71,129 Anganwadi workers and 8,665 ANMs along with 2,278 supervisors have been engaged for the State-wide mass vaccination campaign. Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) kits have been made given to all ANMs for management of AEFI cases at the site.

State Immunisation Officer Dr KK Das said, the progress of the campaign is satisfactory as nearly 57 per cent has been achieved in only eight days. As the drive will continue till March 26, he appealed parents not to panic as the vaccine has no side effects.