BHUBANESWAR: An activist on Friday filed a petition with Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) urging it to take stringent action against the officers of Ainthapali police station in connection with the custodial death of one Abinash Munda on Thursday night. Activist Pradipta Nayak stated in the petition that Munda was allegedly kept in police custody for more than 24 hours and the officers there had also severely harassed him, following which he was rushed to a hospital late on Thursday night, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Basing on the petition, OHRC directed Additional DG HRPC, Cuttack to investigate the matter and submit a report to it within two weeks along with the copies of the medical treatment reports of Munda, inquest and post-mortem reports.

The Commission has also directed IGP (Northern Range) to conduct an inquiry into the matter and send the report to it on or before March 6. OHRC’s acting chairperson Justice BK Misra has listed the next date of hearing for March 6. Meanwhile, the police have maintained that Munda committed suicide by hanging.