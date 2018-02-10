ANGUL: Members of five families of Badahula within Handappa police limits, who have been ostracised by villagers over a land dispute for nearly two years, approached Collector Anil Kumar Samal for help on Friday.In a letter to the Collector, the ostracised members stated that from April 17, 2016, the villagers of Badahula have boycotted five families of about 30 members over a land dispute. “They have isolated our families and fenced us from three sides. The villagers throw stones and liquor bottles at our houses. They also damage our belongings at will. The torture is unbearable and it is very difficult for us to live in the village,” the letter said.

Mahadeb Sahu, Ramesh Sahu,Deepika Sahu, Joshada Sahu, Dukhini Sahu and Harihar Sahu of the ostracised families alleged that though they have drawn attention of police officials to their plight, nothing has been done for them.Sources said the Collector assured the family members of police protection. A team consisting of the local Sub-Collector and SDPO will be formed to settle the issue.