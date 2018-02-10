BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will run once a week via Sambalpur from Saturday. It will chug via Angul-Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda and Rourkela.The train will leave Bhubaneswar at 7.10 am every Saturday and reach New Delhi at 10.40 am the next day. Similarly, on the return journey the train will leave New Delhi at 5.05 pm every Sunday from February 11 and reach Bhubaneswar at 8.35 pm the following day.The train will have stoppages at Angul, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Anara, NSC Gomoh, Koderma, Gaya, Mughalsarai and Kanpur Central between Bhubaneswar and New Delhi from both the directions.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of State for Telecom (Independent Charge) and Railways Manoj Sinha will flag off the inaugural run through video-conferencing from Railway Board at New Delhi at 6.45 am.