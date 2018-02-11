BHUBANESWAR: Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) activists on Saturday demonstrated in front of Utkal University under Saheed Nagar police limits to protest the attack by BJP activists on V Karthikayan Pandian’s house.The demonstration turned violent after BCJD and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists clashed there. The members of two groups then lodged complaints against each other at Saheed Nagar police station.

According to police, the two groups again clashed outside the police station premises, following which they intervened and dispersed them. The members of one group later in the evening attacked a member of the other group in Kharavel Nagar area. The youth also approached Saheed Nagar police station and lodged a complaint in this regard.

“About three youths were injured in the brawl. We have received complaints from both the groups and further investigation into the matter is on,” a cop posted at Saheed Nagar police station said.