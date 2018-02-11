BHUBANESWAR: In an unprecedented incident, a group of BJP activists vandalised the official residence of IAS officer and Chief Minister’s private secretary V Karthikeyan Pandian on Saturday.Even as police arrested four persons in this connection, the State BJP defended the act by some workers of its youth wing. While Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik described the incident as shocking, Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra said BJP’s attempt to come to power in Odisha through violence and hooliganism will never be successful. “It is shocking and that too from a national party,” Naveen said.

This is perhaps for the first time that workers of a political party attacked the residence of a Government official possibly exposing the strategy of the BJP to target persons closely working with the Chief Minister. About 30 activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) arrived at the official residence of Pandian at Unit-VI and shouted slogans against him, alleging that he was working for the ruling BJD.

They allegedly attacked the security guards and barged into the residence, damaged flower pots and two-wheelers. They also threw cow dung on the wall and the main gate of the house. The security guards attempted to prevent protestors from creating vandalism inside, but they were outnumbered as police had not reached the spot.

“The protestors manhandled me and ransacked the flower pots inside the premises,” one of the security personnel posted at Pandian’s official residence told mediapersons.While Pandian was absent, his IAS officer wife Sujata R Karthikeyan and their two children were inside the house when the BYJM activists resorted to the vandalism. Informed, police from the Capital police station reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

“We have arrested four protestors and further investigation into the matter is on,” Inspector-in-Charge of the Capital police station ACP Manas Garnaik said. The arrested activists are Jugajyoti Swain, Rashmi Ranjan Muduli, Bibhuti Bhusan Prusti and Biswa Ranjan Badjena. The incident has, however, exposed the intelligence failure of the police as it did not have a clue of the protest. Criticising the protestors for vandalising the official quarters of a Government servant, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner YB Khurania said police has taken the matter seriously and strong action would be initiated against others involved in the incident.

BJD spokesperson Pratap Deb said the vandalism by BJP’s youth wing speaks volumes about sick mentality of the saffron party’s top brass. “Targeting an officer in this manner should be strongly dealt with. Police should arrest the hooligans at the earliest possible,” Deb said.However, state BJP vice-president Sameer Mohanty defended the party activists and accused the IAS officer of acting as ‘super CM’ and ruining the State.Meanwhile, IAS, IPS, OAS, OIS officers’ associations have condemned the attack on a senior officer’s house and demanded stringent action against those involved.

Parties’ reaction

Bhubaneswar: The ruling BJD and opposition Congress have strongly condemned the attack on the official residence of Chief Minister’s Private Secretary V Karthikeyan Pandian. Rajya Sabha member and BJD spokesperson Pratap Keshari Deb alleged that BJP is indulging in such acts to divert attention and somehow delay or postpone the by-election to Bijepur Assembly constituency.