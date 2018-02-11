BHUBANESWAR: The vandalism by BJP activists on Saturday not only left the police baffled but also posed a challenge as one of the cops was allegedly abducted by the protestors, who barged into the official residence of Chief Minister’s Private Secretary V Karthikeyan Pandian.Sub-inspector Markanda Mishra lodged a complaint at Capital police station here alleging that a few BJP activists abducted him during the protests at the IAS officer’s residence before releasing him in another area of the City. Mishra was among the team of police, who reached the spot after getting information about the demonstration by the saffron party’s activists.

“We are verifying about the protestors who abducted Mishra and released him later,” a cop posted at Capital police station said. Interestingly, a message was circulated in a WhatsApp group about the unprecedented protests at Pandian’s residence. Several cops, mediapersons, among others, are part of that WhatsApp group. Immediately after the message was delivered in the group, mediapersons managed to reach the spot, but the city cops could not be seen there.