BHUBANESWAR: The city cops on Saturday recovered the body of a new-born baby from Narayan Basti under Nayapalli police limits. Acting on a tip-off that a woman had allegedly killed her own child, police swung into action and rushed to the spot before recovering the body of the new-born baby boy. Police have not ruled out the possibility that the child was killed by his mother. “We recovered the child’s body in the afternoon and sent it to a hospital for post-mortem. We will be able to ascertain the exact cause of death after receiving post-mortem report,” Nayapalli police station IIC Sangram Pattnaik said. The woman is being questioned, he added.

Police informed that since the child was born just hours before his death, his body was stained in blood and other fluids, following which they could not precisely verify if he had sustained any injuries. Sources said the woman’s husband stays in Chennai and she was working as a labourer here. She had allegedly entered into an illicit relationship with another man, who had impregnated her, they added.