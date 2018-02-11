BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today asked the police to drop all charges against the woman who was accused of throwing eggs at him in Balasore district in January.

The woman, Rajeswari Kamila, was arrested on January 31 after she allegedly threw eggs at the chief minister while he was addressing a public meeting at Talsari in Bhograi block of the district. "The

Chief Minister today asked the police to withdraw all cases against the woman who had hurled eggs at the Talsari meeting,” an official in the chief minister's office said.

Kamila was beaten up by a group of people for the alleged attack and was arrested soon after. She was produced before the court of the Judicial Magistrate (First Class) at Jaleswar, who sent her to jail. Five days later, she fell ill and was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Though the police had slapped attempt to murder charges under section 307 of the IPC, it was later dropped.

The Marine Police Station at Talsari had registered a case against the woman under section 294 (obscene act and song), 332 (voluntary causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or

criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (Criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and section 6 of CrPC.