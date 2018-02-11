BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday directed police to withdraw all charges against the woman who hurled eggs at him a few days back.

Earlier, the police had dropped the attempt to murder charge on Rajeswari Kamila who, on January 31, threw eggs at Patnaik during the Talasari Beach Festival in Balasore district.

A case was registered against her under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 353 (assault to deter public servant from doing duty), 294 (obscene act in public) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

On Thursday, a court granted conditional bail to the woman.

Kamila, the mother of an eight-month-old boy, is undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after she became critically ill in jail.

The woman's husband alleged that he was not allowed to see his wife in the hospital.

