SAMBALPUR: Even as situation is limping back to normalcy in Ainthapali after the mayhem at the police station on Friday over alleged custodial death of Abinash Munda (19), a three-member team of Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) of Odisha police, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Gopal Prasad Pattnaik, arrived here on Saturday and began investigation into the incident with the help of scientific team.

On their arrival, the team inspected the police station where the alleged custodial death took place and held discussions with the police officials on duty. The team also called on the family of the deceased Abinash at Bhalupali and recorded their statements besides meeting Sambalpur SP Sanjeev Arora and District Collector Samarth Verma. As the entire police station was gutted in the fire, the police station has begun operating from the Reception Centre building adjacent to it. Two separate cases have been registered at Ainthapali police station in connection with the violence.

On the other hand, SP Arora visited Hirakud SDPO Abakash Routray, who has been severely injured in mob violence and is convalescing at VIMSAR in Burla. Later, he went to Ainthapali police station. He said the process for appointment of a new Inspector-in-Charge for Ainthapali police has already been initiated even as Charmal police station IIC Shiba Prasad Biswal, who has been promoted to the rank of DSP recently, has been temporarily posted at Ainthapali police station.

After the body of Abinash reached Bhalupali, it was buried late on Friday. District Collector Verma visited Bhalupali and interacted with the aggrieved villagers and said he would request for a judicial inquiry as per the guidelines of Human Rights Commission.