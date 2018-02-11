KENDRAPARA: AT least seven villages under Mahakalapada and Rajnagar blocks in the district, with a population of nearly 20,000, are reeling under darkness as there is no electricity supply even 70 years after Independence. The schemes launched by both the Central and the State governments have failed to electrify Sabarapada, Jungalagheri, Pataparia, Kanhupur, Magarakandha, Satabhaya and Adibashipada villages.

Locals said due to non-availability of electricity, students are forced to study under kerosene lamps. During every election, villagers hope that their long wait for power supply will end, but it has not happened even after seven decades of Independence. “Time and again political leaders make false promises during the elections and close their eyes once they are elected to Parliament or Assembly,” said Krushna Bhakta (70) of Sabarapada village in Mahakalapada block. Though some residents have mobile phones, they have to cover 2 km to recharge their battery, he added.

A 68-year-old villager Sankar Bhakta said, “Our generation has lived in darkness, but we want our children to get the benefits. With absence of power supply, we depend only on radio for news and entertainment, while some youths trek 2 km to watch TV in the nearby Ramanagar village.”

“Four years back, local MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, who was the Energy Minister, had visited our village. He had promised us to provide electricity, but he failed,” said Madhu Bhakta of Sabarapada.

“It is ironic that for more than 70 years, a lighthouse near our village has been a beacon of hope for sailors and it is still guiding ships and vessels on the Bay of Bengal as it has been uninterruptedly emitting light towards the sea. But we are languishing in darkness as the authorities concerned are yet to provide electricity to our village,” said Sarat Bhakta of the village.Contacted, Kendrapara Sub-Collector Kanhu Charana Dhir said, “The authorities have already started electrification work in Sabarapada, Jungalaghei and Pataparia villages”.