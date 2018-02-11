TALCHER : IRKED over non-stoppage of Rajdhani Express at Talcher Road station, hundreds of locals staged protest on Saturday and disrupted the movement of trains on Sambalpur-Cuttack route. A couple of trains, including the Intercity and Bhubaneswar-Bolangir Express, were stranded at various points due to the agitation. Trains carrying coal from the mines were also stranded from 8 am to 11 am.

The newly-introduced Rajdhani Express started plying on Cuttack- Sambalpur route from Saturday.

"The Railways had shown step-motherly attitude towards Talcher. Despite earning more than `2,000 crore revenue from the mines here in a year, it hardly takes care of passenger service. We want the train to halt here," said a protestor. After three hours of the blockade, police arrested the agitators and cleared the tracks. Earlier, the Railways had decided to divert Rajdhani's route once a week on Saturdays so that passengers from Western Odisha don't have to reach Cuttack or Bhubaneswar to board the train. It will now arrive at Sambalpur at 11.58 am and halt there for two minutes.

The passengers had to travel for more than four hours from Sambalpur to reach Bhubaneswar, only for boarding the train. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had requested the Railway Minister for the same.