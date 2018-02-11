DHENKANAL: Dhenkanal district administration decided to issue 2,000 pattas to tribal families, which had been lying pending for years, on April 1, Utkal Diwas. Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan will address patta grievances under Forest Rights Act every Thursday to expedite the process.According to reports, as many as 4,000 petitions are lying pending with Kankadahada tehsil for the demarcation process. Village committees are yet to be constituted under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) in Bhuban and other blocks.

“Thousand pattas will be distributed shortly under FRA and Basundhara,” Kamakshyanagar Sub-Collector Kalpataru Behera said. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs had asked the State Government to convert forest villages, old habilitation and unsurveyed villages into revenue villages under Section 3 (1) of the Scheduled Tribes and other Traditional Forest Dwellers (recognition of forest rights) Act, 2005 in 2013.

The State Government had issued letters with guidelines to the district administration for conversion of forest villages, including old habitations, into revenue villages under recognition of the Forest Rights Act, 2006. The then Collector Bhupendra Singh Poonia had taken major initiatives to expedite the demarcation process and ground works.