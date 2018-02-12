BHUBANESWAR: Civil services, engineering and medical aspirants have a reason to cheer. They can now access the classroom coaching of best teachers at New Delhi or Kota based institutes of

national repute without moving to these cities.

A group of IIT, AIIMS and IIM alumni has come up with a solution which enables top teachers of the country to conduct their classes online through a live-learning platform.

The online platform NeoStencil.com, an ed-tech venture set up by the group aims at providing quality education by allowing students around the country to get access to teachers of their choice, without relocating to metros or coaching cities any longer.

NeoStencil Director Anish Passi said through the platform a student sitting in a remote corner of the country can attend a class by New Delhi’s top teacher as and when he is teaching in his classroom.

"It aims to revolutionize test preparation by connecting teachers and students seamlessly. If a student misses live classes, he also gets the flexibility to attend the class later, 24x7 and any number of times. Study material, regular tests, toppers seminar are other features of the comprehensive one-stop platform," he said.

Its module has been structured in such a way that students do not need to spend lakhs on rent and living expenses for exam preparations in metros as they can get best study materials along with live classroom education at NeoStencil.com.

A graduate from IIM-Ahmedabad, Passi claimed they have so far more than one lakh students enrolled in their platform among whom over 50 per cent are from Tier III and IV towns from where most of

aspirants couldn’t have afforded to relocate to New Delhi to fulfill their IAS dream.

The ed-tech venture has tied-up with several top teachers in their respective fields and partnered with over 40 recognised coaching institutes across the country. The study materials and videos available on the platform range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 95,000 depending on the duration and quality.

"With technology, internet penetration and affordable IT hardware, we have bridged the geographical challenges for student and teachers to facilitate comprehensive preparation of competitive exams

with an affordable price. We have included banking exams and plans are afoot to have similar facilities for various State civil services exams including of Odisha," Passi added.