BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for defending his private secretary VK Pandian whose official residence was stormed by BJP activists here on Saturday. Disapproving the Chief Minister’s reaction on the incident, Pradhan questioned Naveen’s silence over similar incidents in the past. “I am of the firm opinion that there is no place of violence in politics. But the Chief Minister should not be selective in his disapproval to incidents like the one that happened on Saturday,” Pradhan said.

Recalling the attack on the cavalcade of Union Ministers Santosh Gangwar and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti by BJD workers during their Bargarh visit in 2016, Pradhan said the Chief Minister had not uttered a word against the unruly behaviour of his party workers.“Why did he (Chief Minister) preferred to keep mum when some agitators barged into the official residence of the then Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout on November 6, 2017,” Pradhan questioned.

The Union Minister said neither the Chief Minister nor any associations of the State Government officers had condemned the September 17, 2017 incident when some protestors threw garbage into the official residence of former collector of Nabarangpur district Rashmita Panda.Pradhan said the Chief Minister’s private secretary being a public servant is working more for the BJD and less for the Government which violates the service rules. If the IAS officer has more interest in politics, he should resign from the Government service and join politics, he added.

Criticising the Union Minister for his tacit support to the party activists, BJD State secretary Bijay Nayak said the people of Odisha do not support the violent politics seen in some other States of the country. Stating that the incident has evoked strong resentment among the people, Nayak said politics based on hooliganism will prove counter productive for BJP.

Two minors detained

Bhubaneswar: Police on Sunday detained two minor boys in connection with the attack on the Pandian’s residence. “Police forces have been deployed at the residence of IAS officer to avoid any further untoward incident. We are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to trace the other persons involved in the attack, “ said Bhubaneswar DCP Satyabrata Bhoi. Police also seized a motorcycle of one of the detainees. About 30 activists of the BJYM had arrived at the official residence of Pandian at Unit-VI and vandalised the premises on Saturday.