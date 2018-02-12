JEYPORE: Frequent power cuts in rural Jeypore has led to resentment among villagers. According to reports, SOUTHCO has been supplying power to about 30 villages under Randapali, Amabaguda, Kebedi, Konga, Hadia and Dhanpur panchayats through Randapali sub-station. It provides power for both household and commercial needs. Over 3,000 households are benefited by Kutir Joyti Yojana.

However, locals have alleged that the apathy of SOUTHCO authorities towards the installation of new transformers and conductors in Randapali sub-stations was causing frequent power cuts. Subsequently, this has been affecting education, social and economic development of the villages. In fact, agricultural productivity had been affected due to the power disruption.

The present scenario has also left the owners of micro and small industries worried as industrial works get hampered. According to sources, SOUTHCO had been facing several challenges in maintaining Randapali sub-station due to old machineries and tools. “The SOUTHCO officials have been demanding that the authority should change the tools or machines. But, the authority is reluctant to invest much in the power station considering the income-expenditure ration,” sources added.

Several organisations and people of Jeypore block sought local MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati’s intervention to resolve the power supply crisis in the rural belt. Earlier, the panchayats of the areas had demanded that the district administration should take necessary steps in this regard. They had demanded streamlining of power supply keeping the board exams in mind.