BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang has urged Governor S C Jamir to direct the State Government to hand over the Kunduli gang-rape case and subsequent suicide of victim to the CBI.

In a letter to the Governor, Gamang said the people of the State and the family members of the deceased minor girl in particular are not satisfied with the investigation made into the case by the Government agencies. Apart from the family members of the victim, different political parties and social organisations have been demanding for a CBI probe into the incident. The Central investigating agency can not take up the case suo motu unless the State Government recommend for the same, the former Chief Minister said.

“Under the fifth schedule of the Constitution, the Governor has the power to direct the State Government to recommend for for a CBI inquiry into the Kunduli case,” the letter said.

Koraput being a tribal dominated district is regulated by fifth and sixth schedules of the Constitution which empower the Governor to make regulation for good governance and peace for the area.He urged the Governor to ask the State Government to submit detailed reports of the Kunduli incident, examine the report and take action as per the Constitution.

On the other hand, the BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha has submitted a memorandum to Member of National Commission for Scheduled Castes Dr Yogendra Paswan demanding CBI probe into the incident.

A delegation of the Morcha comprising Purnachandra Mallick and Sushanta Mallick met Paswan here and apprised him about the perfunctory investigation into the case by the State Government agencies. Paswan assured the delegation to take up the case in the right earnest to ensure justice to the victim’s family.