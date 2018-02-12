DHENKANAL: Lawyers have announced to boycott court work from Monday alleging high-handedness of Dhenkanal Sub-Collector and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shilpa Sharma.While tension runs high in Dhenkanal over repeated confrontations between lawyers and Sharma, the district administration is in a spot of bother over the issue.

Sources said on February 7, a senior lawyer was allegedly reprimanded by the SDM over his body language during a hearing in a case in her court. Following the incident, the upset lawyer complained to the members of Dhenkanal Bar Association regarding the matter.On the basis of the complaint, a group of lawyers, led by Bar Association president Sib Sai Mohapatra, went to Sharma’s office to discuss the matter with her. However, instead of talking to them, Sharma allegedly took out her mobile phone and started recording on her mobile phone. Aggrieved over the SDM’s act, the lawyers vandalised the furniture in Sharma’s office.

On being informed, SP Basant Kumar Panigrahi and Dhenkanal IIC A Dalua rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.Mohapatra said it was unfair on the part of Sharma to film the incident when the lawyers were trying for an amicable settlement on the issue. She behaved roughly with the lawyers, he said.

On February 8, a meeting was held in Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan’s chamber in the presence of the SP and the lawyers over the matter. Though the Collector tried his best to convince the lawyers, the latter demanded an apology from the SDM. Until she offers an unconditional apology, the lawyers will boycott court work, Mohapatra said.SP Panigrahi said the administration is trying its best to settle the issue. Contacted, Sub-Collector Sharma refused to take calls on the matter.