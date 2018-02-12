BHUBANESWAR: Even as the debate is on over the possible modalities and budgetary allocations for the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ health scheme touted as the world’s largest Government-funded healthcare programme to cover 50 crore people, more than half of the households in Odisha do not have health insurance.

Despite the emergence of a number of health insurance programmes and schemes, only 48 per cent (pc) of households in the State have any kind of health insurance that covers at least one member of the family.

According to the latest report of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), 37 pc of women and 46 pc of men aged between 15 to 49 years are covered by any health scheme or insurance, while the percentage of Christian families having insurance is more than Hindus and Muslims.

The survey conducted by Mumbai-based International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) shows more women and men residing in rural areas are covered than in urban areas. Only 18 pc of women and 25 pc of men residing in urban areas have insurance coverage against their rural counterparts of 40 pc and 51 pc respectively.Assistant Professor of IIPS Manas Ranjan Pradhan said the figures are worrisome since health scheme or insurance coverage is higher among women and men with little or no schooling than among those with 12 or more years of schooling.“But interestingly, Scheduled Tribe (ST) women have the highest level of coverage than the Scheduled Caste (SC), Other Backward Class (OBC) and general caste women.

Nearly 40.2 pc tribal women are covered against 38.8 pc of SC, 35.9 pc of OBC and 31.4 pc of general caste. However, about 49 pc men of OBC are insured followed 48 pc SC and 45.7 pc ST,” Pradhan said.

While there are at least eight types of coverage, including State health insurance scheme, ESIS, Central Government health scheme, Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana and Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) which take care of health insurance, the survey report indicates health insurance coverage is almost twice in rural areas (52 pc) as compared to urban areas (27 pc).

The survey findings highlighted that when household members get sick, they are more likely to seek care in the public health sector. However, there has been significant improvement in terms of family coverage in the last one decade.The report of NFHS-3 released in 2005-06 had indicated only two pc of households in the State had any kind of health insurance that covers at least one member of the family.

