CUTTACK: Two years Two years have passed since the under-construction Biju Setu over Govari river at Kanhupur under Jaleswarpur panchayat of Mahanga block in the district collapsed. Yet, no action has been initiated against the contractor concerned and departmental engineers responsible for the mishap.

Sources said on January 30, 2016, labourers engaged by contractor Satyabrata Jena were working on concrete casting of the bridge. The labourers had casted about 60 per cent concrete on the first span measuring 10.33 metres length and 7.5 metres width. The same span suddenly started sinking due to weak centring work and finally caved in injuring a vibrating machine operator and some labourers. The bridge was being constructed at an estimated cost of `4.18 crore sanctioned by NABARD under Biju Setu Yojana.

Former SDO of Nischintakoili Rural Development (RD) Deepak Mohanty, who was in-charge of Salepur RD Sub-Division, had attributed the mishap to the fault of the contractor and lack of departmental supervision. Though the higher authorities of the department had assured to conduct a probe into the mishap, no action has been taken so far.

Meanwhile, resentment is brewing among the locals over the issue demanding immediate probe into the incident.Similarly, six workers had sustained injuries after an under-construction bridge over Suka Nai rivulet at Tribeniswar in Mahanga collapsed on April 1, 2015. The Rural Development department, after much hue and cry, had suspended two engineers over the issue.