BHUBANESWAR: Economists and financial experts apprehended that the increase in Minimum Support Price (MSP) as announced in the Union Budget 2018-19 might face challenges during its implementation.

Speaking at the Post-Budget analysis organised by FICCI (Odisha Chapter), Finance Secretary TK Pandey said States have no idea how will the Centre implement the proposal of 1.5 time increase of MSP.

“Calculation of the cost is very important. Because, all the States have to agree with that cost,” Pandey said and added that allocation for major schemes like MGNREGA, PMGSY, PMAY and Tribal Sub-Plan was not encouraging at State’s prospective.

Chairman of FICCI (Odisha State Council) Subhrakanta Panda said the proposal for reduction in corporate tax will be beneficial for most of small and medium enterprises.“Focus has been given to rural and agriculture sectors besides infrastructure which is good for a developing country like India,” he said.

Discussing on impact of various tax proposals, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax Subrat Mishra said the fiscal deficit slippage reflected in the Budget is because of GST and demonetisation.

“But their positive impact will be felt within next couple of years. Tax to GDP ratio will increase by three per cent in next three years, which means Government will get more money to spend for various social programmes,” he added. Among others, Sanjeev Mohanty of FICCI Odisha also spoke.