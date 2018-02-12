BERHAMPUR: RENOVATION of the 350-year-old Potagada fort at Ganjam town has resumed after being stopped last month. In a bid to transform the dilapidated fort into a major tourism destination, the State Government had sanctioned `86 lakh under Integrated Costal Management Project for the same.

Built in 1768 as a star-shaped fort, Potagada is surrounded by a moat. Its strongly-built earthen rampart is about 15-foot high, 92-metre long and 19-metre wide.

The fort was built underground and one could not see it from a distance. There were office buildings, artillery, armoury, store and custom houses within the fort.Over the years, exposure to saline water and lack of maintenance had caused damage to the fort. It was worst-affected by the floods in 1990. In such a scenario, people from all walks of life demanded that the State Government should take initiative towards renovation of the fort. Though the restoration work has started, it was apparently halted by some unscrupulous locals, who stopped the construction for their vested interests.

Meanwhile, Odisha Planning Board Member, Ramchandra Panda, along with ASI, Superintendent, Sanghamitra Satapathy, INTACH Director Mallika Mitra and the police visited the renovation site. They held discussions with DIG Asish Singh and other administrative officials.

Subsequently, Singh ordered deployment of a police team at the site to facilitate the work. The officer had asked the police personnel to initiate stringent action against anyone who tried to obstruct work.

“Potagada has immense tourist potential. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is keen to develop it into a centre for tourism. If the area is developed, it will generate employment and boost the economy in the district,” Panda said.