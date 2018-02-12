MALKANGIRI:Adopting ‘Green Technology’, the administration has used emulsion-based cold mix instead of hot bitumen in construction of roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in rural areas of the district .

Construction of 9.5 km-long road from Motu-Malkangiri to remote Phulkankonda village under Kunanpalli panchayat of Kalimela block is being constructed by using the cold mix technology with an estimated cost of `5.20 crore. Of 9.5 km, construction of 7 km stretch of the road has already been completed, informed Executive Engineer of Rural Development Department Division-II KV Prasad Rao. Earlier, the district administration had completed construction of the PMGSY road from Namkonda to Sangel under Gorakhpalli panchayat by using the same technology.

In cold mix technology, waste plastic modified bitumen and marginal materials like fly-ash, that are cheaper in comparison to bitumen, are used for construction of roads.Cold mix technology is cost-effective and can be used as an alternative to hot mix bituminous surface in construction of PMGSY roads, said Collector Manish Agarwal. He claimed that this first of its kind technology is being adopted in construction of rural roads in the district.