BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police on Sunday arrested two youths for attacking a student of Utkal University at Saheed Nagar.The duo have been identified as Jyoti Ranjan Sahoo of Nayagarh and Saubhagya Sundar Parida of Malkangiri district. According to the police, Sahoo is pursuing Journalism in the university and Parida was staying in hostel number 3.

They were arrested after Debes Kumar Das, a journalism student who is staying in hostel number 4 and a native of Cuttack district, lodged a complaint with police alleging that the duo and his associates had attacked him with sharp weapons at Saheed Nagar on Saturday evening. Das alleged that after assaulting him, the accused also took away his money. Das was reportedly rescued by his friends and rushed to a hospital.

“We nabbed Sahoo and Parida at 6 am on Sunday. A case has been registered in this regard under Sections 307, 323, 324, 341, 379 and 34 of IPC and they were produced in a court,” said Saheed Nagar police.

Meanwhile, Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) activists blocked the highway in front of the university for over 30 minutes on Sunday protesting the attack. They alleged that members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad are involved in the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

Sources said on Saturday, BCJD activists had staged a demonstration in front of the university protesting the attack on the residence of IAS officer and Chief Minister’s private secretary V Karthikeyan Pandian. However, the demonstration turned violent after BCJD and ABVP activists clashed there. Later, members of both the groups lodged complaints against each other at Saheed Nagar police station.“We have deployed two sections of police force inside Utkal University campus to avoid any further untoward incident,” Saheed Nagar police station in-charge ACP Kishore Mund said.