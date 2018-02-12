BARIPADA: CAMPAIGNS to prevent cruelty against animals aren’t rare. But, individuals like Krushna Chandra Gochhayat of Uthani Nuagaon village under Barasahi block of Mayurbhanj district are a class apart. Risking his life on several occasions since childhood, the 29-year-old has been offering voluntary service to Mayurbhanj Forest and Wildlife department in rescuing animals, especially snakes.

Krushna Chandra Gochhayat rescuing

an 18-foot King Cobra | Express

His gesture of nobility is alike for both animals and human beings. Over the years, he has mastered the technique of rescuing animals in need and releasing them back to their habitats.“It is my passion to rescue snakes and other animals. I have often found myself in vulnerable situations while carrying out the rescue act. However, I was never scared or worried,” said Chandra, who claimed to have the support of his family.

“Earlier, I used to rescue snakes using bamboo sticks or branches only. However, I received assistance from others that helped me purchase a snake helpline stick,” he said.The rescue act isn’t a cakewalk. “Untrained persons cannot rescue snakes. There are chances that the reptiles might get killed in the process due to misunderstanding,” he added.

According to Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) of Karanjia Forest Division, Batakrushna Padhi, Chandra had been supporting the department in rescuing elephants as well. “He is an expert in handling venomous snakes. He has rescued both poisonous and non-poisonous snakes spotted in Dukura, Pithabata, Udala and Kaptipada ranges within the territorial division of Baripada,” the officer added. He claimed to have expertise in handling 10 to 12 snakes and rescuing them from dense forests, rivers, rivulets and grasslands. Apart from the Forest department, Krishna also responds to individual requests.