BHUBANESWAR: A day after fire in a house claimed two lives in Pipili area, police personnel and scientific team visited the house to investigate into the unnatural deaths and cause of fire.According to Pipili police, on February 10 night Mohammed Abdul (65), his wife Rahima Bibi (55) and daughter Najo Begum (12) were sleeping when the house caught fire. But, the house was found to be locked from outside. Police suspect foul play and investigating the angel too.

“Abdul was staying with his family in front of Danagahira mosque in Pipili. During the incident, they were sleeping in a room which had asbestos ceiling. The door of the room was locked from outside for which we are not ruling out the possibility of foul play,” Pipili police station IIC Sarat Kumar Sahu said.

“Kerosene was found in the room along with a stove, papers and other combustible items. The room was completely gutted. We are trying to ascertain whether it was a fire accident or anyone was involved in the incident,” he added. A two-wheeler and a cycle parked outside the room were also gutted. Police said, Abdul was having a dispute with the in-laws and relatives of his older children. “We are collecting information about their whereabouts during the incident,” police added.

The fire personnel had rushed to the spot and rescued the three, all of whom had sustained more than 90 per cent burn injuries. They were first rushed to a hospital in Pipili, then to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and from there to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. While Abdul and his daughter succumbed, his wife is still critical.