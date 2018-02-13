CUTTACK: Expressing concern over non-appointment of judges to the Orissa High Court since 2015, the HC Bar Association on Monday went on a week’s cease-work. The general body of the bar association met after receiving requisition from a number of members.

The current judge strength of the HC stands at 16, including the Chief Justice against the sanctioned strength of 27. The State Government approved strength is 24. However, no appointment to the HC has been made since April 2015 though six judge posts have fallen vacant during the period. In 2016, two judges of the HC - Justice V Prasad and Justice Raghubir Dash - had retired while Justice BP Ray passed away. Justice P Mohanty was transferred the same year.

Last year, Justice Shatrughna Pujari was transferred to Madras High Court causing another vacancy while Justice BK Nayak retired earlier this month.While no appointment has been made against these vacancies, two more judges are slated to retire in June and July this year. This will take the judges strength further down to 14.

Chaired by president Srikanta Kumar Nayak, the governing body of the bar association expressed concern over non-appointment of judges in the last three years and resolved for immediate cease-work. The agitation which started post lunch will continue till February 19.

An emergent general body meeting will be held on February 16 to chart next course of action while the GB will meet on February 19. The body has requested the Chief Justice and other judges to accommodate the members of the Bar for the week and not pass any adverse order during the cease-work period.