BHUBANESWAR: Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi on Monday called upon the students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar to focus on innovation and develop new technology to bring a change in the lives of the people.

Inaugurating a function organised to celebrate the 10th foundation day of the premier institute, Padhi said, “The present era is not the time of learning just from the books. Today one has to innovate something new and excel in that field. We have to cultivate digital data and adopt new technology for positioning India as a technology destination,” he added.

Director of IIT-B, RV Raja Kumar said the intake capacity of the institution has crossed 1600 during the last two years and very soon it would reach 3000. The placement of the pass-outs has crossed 95 per cent. The institute has already set up a world class incubation centre and a state of art start up centre, he added.

The institute has also started a coastal observatory at Lodigaon near Berhampur to study the sea behaviour of the Bay of Bengal. It has also launched high-level research activities in the fields of clean energy, rural road infrastructure, virtual and augmented reality, foreign seek, space management and climate change, Kumar said.Padhi felicitated faculty, staff members and students with excellence awards in various field like teaching, services, sports and athletics.