BHUBANESWAR: Adding to the star power of the BJP, veteran Odia actor Mahasweta Ray on Monday joined the saffron party here in the presence of Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan.

Mahasweta, who had won accolades for her immortal roles in over 80 Odia and other language movies, said the untiring work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the country was a major influence on her for joining the BJP.

“My entry into politics is inspired by the ideology of the Prime Minister. BJP is the only party which can fulfil my dream of a developed and new Odisha,” she said after her induction to the party.

Taking an apparent dig at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Mahasweta said she is not sure about the ideology of the former as he has not done anything significant during the last 17 years. “I have thought a lot before joining politics. I will work with the same sincerity and seriousness that I had shown in during my 42-year career in the film industry,” she said.Welcoming Mahasweta, Pradhan said the veteran actor is a pride for the State and her joining the BJP will immensely benefit the party.Earlier, several popular actors including Mihir Das, Anu Choudhry, Ajit Das, Harihar Mohapatra and Sritat Das had joined the BJP.