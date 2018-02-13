PARLAKHEMUNDI: At least nine persons, including four women and a minor, were killed and six others injured as a brick-laden truck turned turtle and fell from a height of 80 feet while negotiating Luhajhar ghat, about 15 km from here, on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Milika Gomang, Sita Gomang, Esponi Gomang, Gasini Gomang (all woman), Mena Bhuyan, Junesh Bhuyan, Mahistan Bhuyan, Abhijan Bhuyan and Sujan Gomang. While Junesh, Mahistan, Abhijan and Sujan succumbed to injuries at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), the rest five died on the spot.

The injured were initially rushed to the DHH in critical condition and later, four of them shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur as their condition deteriorated.Sources said the truck was transporting brick from Anukumba village to Palliguda village of Jammi panchayat under Gumma block in Gajapati district.

Gumma BDO Subedar Pradhan said the incident took place when the ill-fated truck in which 15 persons were travelling turned turtle after its driver lost control over the vehicle while approaching the ghat near Lohajhula.

“The people were sitting on the brick-laden truck, which fell from a height of around 80 feet after the driver lost control over it. With the help of locals, the injured persons were rushed to the hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has provided `10,000 to the family of each deceased from the Red Cross fund. Parlakhemundi police have registered a case in this connection and investigation is on to ascertain the cause of accident.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has condoled the death of nine people and announced ex gratia of ` two lakh each for the kin of deceased and free medical treatment for the injured.