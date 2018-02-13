BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today urged his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu for conducting a probe into the death of a student from Odisha at a Vishakhapatnam

college by a special agency.

The chief minister spoke to Naidu over telephone after meeting the parents of the deceased student Shreyas Kesharwaini, a resident of Garposh village in Sambalpur district at the state secretariat here.

Kesharwani's parents had alleged that their son was assaulted by other students at the hostel of a private college in Vishakhapatnam on December 26.

The boy was brought home after he called his parents to say that he fell in the bathroom and suffered injuries, his father, Sailesh Kesharwani, had said. Days later, however, he narrated his ordeal to

his family having developed severe pain in the chest, legs and hands, according to Sailesh Kesharwani.

The Sambalpur boy died while undergoing treatment in a Bhubaneswar hospital on January 7.