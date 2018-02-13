PARLAKHEMUNDI: At least seven persons, including four women were killed and eight others injured after a brick-laden truck turned turtle and fell from a height of 80 feet while negotiating Luhajhar ghat, about 15 km from Parlakhemundi on Tuesday.



The deceased have been identified as Milika Gomang, Sita Gomang, Esponi Gomang, Gasini Gomang, Mena Bhuyan, Junesh Bhuyan and Mahistan Bhuyan. While Junesh and Mahistan succumbed to their injuries at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), the rest five died on the spot.



The injured were initially rushed to the DHH in critical condition and later four of them were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur as their condition deteriorated.



Sources said the truck was transporting brick from Anukumba village to Palliguda village of Jammi panchayat under Gumma block in Gajapati district.



Block Development Officer (BDO) subedar Pradhan said the incident took place when the ill-fated truck in which 15 persons were travelling turned turtle after its driver lost control over the vehicle while approaching the ghat near

Lohajhula.



“The people were sitting on the brick-laden truck, which fell from a height of around 80 feet after the driver lost control over it. With the help of locals, the injured persons were rushed to the hospital,” he said.



Meanwhile, the district administration has provided `10,000 to the family of the deceased from the Red Cross fund and announced to provide free treatment to the injured persons.



Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Dhrubaraj Pandey said treatment expenses would be taken care of by the administration. Parlakhemundi police have registered a case in this connection and further investigation is on.