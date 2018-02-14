MALKANGIRI:While the cops of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have jointly scaled up operation against Maoists in the cut-off region, a rebel Adma (name changed) carrying a cash reward of `1 lakh on his head surrendered before SP Jagmohan Meena at the District Police Office here on Tuesday.

A native of Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh, Adma was working as a member of Balsangam, the Children’s Unit of CPI (Maoist), from 2015 to 2017. Later, he was inducted into the outfit as a party member and asked to work in Gumma Local Organising Squad (LOS) in Katekalyan area of Chhattisgarh. Adma was later sent from Chhattisgarh to Mahupadar LOS within Mathili police limits, said Meena.

The rebel joined the mainstream due to ill-treatment meted out to him by by District Committee member Sanju of Mahupadar LOS. The revelation by the surrendered rebel shows the true face of Maoists who are spoiling the childhood of many kids by engaging them in illegal activities on false promises, the SP said.

The surrender and rehabilitation policy of the State Government is also another reason behind Adma’s surrender. He will be given cash benefits, financial assistance to purchase homestead land and construct a house besides pursuing higher studies and vocational training, Meena said.