BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Tuesday clarified that the teachers covered under the newly-framed Grant-in-aid (GIA) Policy-2017 will not have to submit affidavit as sought earlier. “The teachers whose petitions are pending in the Supreme Court were asked to submit the affidavits because the State Government in its affidavit had intimated the apex court about it. Now, the teachers will only submit details of their petitions in writing instead of affidavit so that the Government can be aware about the cases and take appropriate steps to resolve those,” a statement stated.

The clarification came following a dharna by teachers and staff of more than 1,000 schools and colleges from across the State. The teachers are on dharna at the lower PMG Square since February 8 demanding withdrawal of the affidavit clause and implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations besides equal pay for equal work and complete abolition of block grant system.

In November last year, the SC had accepted GIA policy and ruled that the teachers and lecturers who are not satisfied with the State Government’s policy may approach the right forum.