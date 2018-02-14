CUTTACK: A writ petition has been filed in Orissa High Court against Polasara MLA Srikant Sahu by a voter of his Assembly segment on Tuesday challenging inaction of Election Commission of India (ECI) into the alleged case of filing false affidavit by Sahu, also initiating appropriate criminal action against him and subsequently declaring his election as void.

The voter Rohit Pradhan of Chirikipada Sasan had submitted a petition to ECI alleging that Sahu had submitted a false and incorrect affidavit declaring his educational qualification as Matriculation in nomination papers.But, Headmaster of Hatiota High School in response to an RTI application had replied that Srikant Sahu had not passed Matriculation, the petition alleged.

However, Pradhan moved the High Court seeking direction to the ECI to inquire into the alleged filing of false and incorrect affidavit by Sahu within a stipulated time and proceed against him in accordance with law. The petitioner has also sought declaration of Sahu’s election to Polasara Assembly Constituency No-124 as null and void, informed petitioner’s counsel Sidharth Prasad Das.