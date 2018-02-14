BHUBANESWAR: Director General of Police Dr RP Sharma on Tuesday directed the Range heads and SPs to pull up their socks and spruce up their intelligence apparatus to prevent emerging law and order situation.

In wake of the Ainthapali police station torching, the DGP sternly instructed the Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack and IGs of various Police Ranges to monitor functioning of district heads and actively participate in response system.

The DGP made it very clear that the senior officers must lead from the front and intervene to contain law and order situation instead of leaving it to the police stations.The officers were also asked to take a fresh look at the intelligence channels for proactive intervention. Apart from inter-departmental coordination, police must maintain goodwill with the public. The SPs were advised to put in place a strong system to respond immediately and proactively to any situation.

The DGP held a video conferencing which was attended by all SPs, DCPs, Commissioner of Police and all Range IGs and DIGs.During the meeting, Dr Sharma asked the senior officers to go after organised crime syndicates and mafia.Over next one month, Range heads and SPs have been asked to launch special drives to arrest criminals wanted in specific cases, execute pending non-bailable warrants and early closure of cases involving criminals. That apart, dossiers of active anti-socials and criminals must be maintained and steps must be taken to book them under preventive sections.

In appropriate cases, hardened anti-socials and criminals should be detained under National Security Act, the DGP said.In view of the growing tentacles of mining mafia, the police chief instructed stringent actions against such organised crime groups which run transport, drugs peddling, procurement and supply of illegal arms as well as tender operations.

In recent days, a spate of violence against Revenue and Transport officials in several districts was reported. The DGP asked to senior officers to provide full assistance to revenue and forestr authorities to curb illegal stone quarry, sand lifting and timber mafia. The police chief will review the steps in a month’s time.