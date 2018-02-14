BHUBANESWAR: A 33-year-old man got back his vision after a rare eye surgery for Optic Disc Pit (ODP) disorder. A team of doctors of a city-based hospital performed the surgery on Raj Kishore Mandal who was suffering from the congenital disorder that occurs one in every 10,000 persons due to imperfect closure of the embryonic fissure (the wall that encloses the eyes).

Born with eye optic disc pit, Mandal, a contract labourer in Paradip Port Stadium, was unaware of the condition till he developed distorted vision in his left eye six months back. The lack of clear vision started taking a toll on his work life as well.

Vitreo retinal surgeon at Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Dr Samir Vankawala said the patient had a rare condition of eye optic disc pit with macular detachment.